Texas officer grazed during traffic stop shooting

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
ELLIS COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said a Palmer police officer was involved in a shooting during a traffic stop on Saturday. 

The shooting took place around 3:50 p.m. on northbound I-45 in Palmer. 

The sheriff's office said the officer was grazed but is expected to be ok. 

The suspect was taken into custody. 

DPS has taken over the investigation. 

