UMHB women's hoops steamrolls Sul Ross State

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team earned a 90-68 win over Sul Ross State University Saturday afternoon in Belton. The win improved the Cru to 17-3 on the season and 10-2 in American Southwest Conference action while the Lobos fell to 6-14 overall and 4-8 in league play.







UMHB opened the game with a 3-0 lead and did not trail once in the contest. The Cru led by at least seven points through the final 4:53 of the first quarter, ending the first 10 minutes of action with a 24-11 advantage. UMHB mainlined a steady lead through the second quarter, with its fewest lead of 12 coming at 7:49 and its highest lead of 24 at 3:47.







Sul Ross State came out of halftime with a strong offensive surge, outscoring the Cru 28-22 in that quarter. Annie Lenoir led the Lobos with 10 points in the quarter followed by Angalyn Latin with eight. UMHB ended the third quarter with a 14-point lead and held a double-digit advantage through the fourth.







Kendall Rollins led the Cru with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Alicia Blackwell, Hannah Holt and Haven Neal were also heavy contributors to the offense with 14, 11 and 11 points respectively. Blackwell also led the Cru with seven assists while Meghan Turner and Addison Floyd each added five. Blackwell also followed Rollins with eight boards as UMHB out-rebounded the Lobos 54-42 in the contest.







Lenoir led the Lobos with 29 points followed by Latin with nine. Jessy Stanley was the team leader with eight boards, adding six assists and five points. Sul Ross State shot 31.9 percent in the contest, 36.8 percent from beyond the arc and 71.4 percent from the free throw line. UMHB totaled a 44.7 percent shooting performance, going 59.1 percent from beyond the arc and 52.9 percent in foul shots.







The Cru returns to action on Thursday, February 1st in a 5:30 p.m. match against McMurry University at the Mayborn Campus Center in Belton.