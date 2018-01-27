SeaWorld is offering free admission for preschoolers, teachers

Seaworld San Antonio announced on their website that they are offering free admission to preschoolers and teachers for 2018.

Children ages five and under and teachers credentialed Pre-K-12 are eligible for free admission.

The only catch is you must register online by May 31. Registration will not be available at the park.

The preschool cards are only available for Texas residents.

For more information and kids registration click here.

For the teacher registration click here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.