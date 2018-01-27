Man assaulted after attempting to break up a fight

The College Police Station said a man was assaulted after attempting to break up a fight among his friends in College Station late Friday night.

Officers responded to a local emergency room for an assault report around 3:20 a.m.

Police met with the 20-year-old victim who told police that he saw two of his friends getting into a fight, and when he tried to intervene, the suspect punched the victim in the face.

The victim's friend took him to the hospital for treatment.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victim and the suspect know each other and there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.