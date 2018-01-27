Man assaulted after attempting to break up a fight - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man assaulted after attempting to break up a fight

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The College Police Station said a man was assaulted after attempting to break up a fight among his friends in College Station late Friday night.  

Officers responded to a local emergency room for an assault report around 3:20 a.m.

Police met with the 20-year-old victim who told police that he saw two of his friends getting into a fight, and when he tried to intervene, the suspect punched the victim in the face. 

The victim's friend took him to the hospital for treatment. 

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

The victim and the suspect know each other and there is no danger to the public. 

