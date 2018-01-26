Viral: Man holds funeral for pet fish

A tweet from a Texas woman has gone viral after it showed her brother holding a funeral...for two fish.

Buzzfeed News reported that the man, Jeremy Milbern from Lubbock, recently held services for his two pet fish, named Tiffany and Tori.

so my sister in law sends me these pictures of my brother giving their fish a full funeral...i’m in real tears rn???? pic.twitter.com/pROJcBJzIZ — jaime sue (@jaimesuemil) January 10, 2018

Milbern had a suit on and candles lit to honor the two.

May Tiffany and Tori Milbern rest in peace.

