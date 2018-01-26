Viral: Man holds funeral for pet fish - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Viral: Man holds funeral for pet fish

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jaime Sue/Twitter) (Source: Jaime Sue/Twitter)
LUBBOCK, TX (KXXV) -

A tweet from a Texas woman has gone viral after it showed her brother holding a funeral...for two fish. 

Buzzfeed News reported that the man, Jeremy Milbern from Lubbock, recently held services for his two pet fish, named Tiffany and Tori. 

Milbern had a suit on and candles lit to honor the two. 

May Tiffany and Tori Milbern rest in peace. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly