Aggie women's tennis improves to 4-0

Anthony Davis scored 27 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists before injuring his left Achilles, and the New Orleans Pelicans survived a furious Houston rally for a 115-113 victory over the Rockets on Friday night.More >>
With a dominant 7-0 victory over Western Michigan in the morning and another 7-0 win against New Mexico in the evening, No. 19 Baylor women’s tennis is off to a 2-0 start to the season for the 11th consecutive season.More >>
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team improved to 4-0, defeating Texas State, 6-0, and Sam Houston State, 5-2, in a doubleheader today at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host LSU, Cal Poly and Georgia State for the 2018 ITA Kick Off Weekend at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas.More >>
The McLennan Highlassies picked up a sweep of the Western Texas Lady Westerners this afternoon on Opening Day at Bosque River Ballpark.More >>
