Aggie men's tennis to host kick off weekend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie men's tennis to host kick off weekend

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host LSU, Cal Poly and Georgia State for the 2018 ITA Kick Off Weekend at the George P Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station, Texas. The Aggies and Tigers will face off at 2 p.m. following the Mustangs and Panthers showdown at 11 a.m.

Texas A&M enters the weekend with a 1-0 record and will take on the 5-0 Tigers, while 2-0 Cal Poly will showdown with the 3-2 Panthers. The winners of Saturday’s match will play at 2 p.m. on Sunday for a spot in the ITA Indoor National Championships to take place in Seattle, Wash. hosted by the University of Washington to take place Feb. 16-18 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The losers from Saturday’s matches will face off in a consolation match at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Admission to tennis this season is free for all fans, but fans wishing to be a part of the Stadium Club can visit https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/ticket-center/promotions to secure their place for the upcoming men’s and women’s tennis season. Fans unable to make it the Mitchell Tennis Center can follow live scoring at tamustats.com or watch live video at 12thman.com/livetennis.

