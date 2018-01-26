MCC gets opening day sweeps for baseball and softball - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC gets opening day sweeps for baseball and softball

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlassies picked up a sweep of the Western Texas Lady Westerners this afternoon on Opening Day at Bosque River Ballpark.

Emily Gray got the win in the circle as McLennan defeated Western Texas 4-2 game one.

The Lady Westerners began the scoring with a run in the top of the fourth as Claudia Gutierrez singled, stole second and scored on a double by Bailey McAlpine.

The Highlassies took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Brittany Montoya and Zayra Olguin hit back-to-back singles. Both runners then advanced on a double steal and scored on a single by Cassie Pavlas.

Western Texas tied the game with their final run in the top of the fifth. With two outs already on the board, Carmen Spring and Gutierrez both singled. Shay Watson drew walk to load the bases. Spring then scored on a passed ball.

McLennan sealed the win with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Genisa Marrero-Carter drew a lead-off walk, stole second and scored on a triple by Olivia Lantigua. Lantigua then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaitlin Richards.

The Highlassies defeated the Lady Westerners 4-1 in game two. Complete stats weren’t immediately available.

McLennan will host Howard for another doubleheader at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

