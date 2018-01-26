We asked who had the best crawfish in Central Texas and the winner is...

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
Unattended cooking is believed to be the cause of the fire that killed three elementary-aged kids according to the Killeen Fire Marshal.More >>
Unattended cooking is believed to be the cause of the fire that killed three elementary-aged kids according to the Killeen Fire Marshal.More >>
The College Station Police Department said they arrested a man after resisting arrest for attempting to steal a car from an agency.More >>
The College Station Police Department said they arrested a man after resisting arrest for attempting to steal a car from an agency.More >>
A Waco restaurant is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, for a University High School graduate who was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.More >>
A Waco restaurant is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, for a University High School graduate who was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.More >>