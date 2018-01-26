We asked who had the best crawfish in Central Texas and the winner is...

We asked...and Central Texans answered.

The best crawfish in Central Texas can be found at...Crawfish Express.

Crawfish Express was the clear winner in the comment section of our post. It's located at 177 FM 2483 in Belton.

Honorable mentions include Te'Jun the Texas Cajun, H-E-B and someone's father who wasn't named.

Do you agree with this list?

