TxDOT crews discover tunnel in Texas border city

Authorities are investigating after a makeshift tunnel was discovered near the El Paso downtown area on Thursday.

TxDOT crew members found the tunnel during the construction of a roadway and notified border patrol agents.

The tunnel originates north from the international border.

The U.S. Border Patrol and the El Paso Sector are deploying confined-space resource teams to the area in order to determine the length of the tunnel.

The intended purpose of the tunnel remains unknown, along with how long it has been abandoned.

