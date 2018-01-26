Soldiers in Afghanistan receive shoes from Houston Texans' J.J. - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Soldiers in Afghanistan receive shoes from Houston Texans' J.J. Watt

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Logan Hatcher/Twitter) (Source: Logan Hatcher/Twitter)
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

A platoon in Afghanistan is "very happy" after receiving shoes from Houston Texans' J.J. Watt. 

One soldier tweeted at the football star thanking him.

According to KTRK, the soldier and Watt talked about his shoes on Twitter last month and soon Watt wanted to know the shoe size of every soldier in the unit. 

"Send my best to the rest of the crew, stay safe and know that ll of us over here are thinking about you and thankful for you," tweeted Watt. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly