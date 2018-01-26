Soldiers in Afghanistan receive shoes from Houston Texans' J.J. Watt

A platoon in Afghanistan is "very happy" after receiving shoes from Houston Texans' J.J. Watt.

One soldier tweeted at the football star thanking him.

Now that is a badass photo!

I’m glad they made it to you guys. Send my best to the rest of the crew, stay safe and know that all of us over here are thinking about you and thankful for you. https://t.co/mPYhrEihtk — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 25, 2018

According to KTRK, the soldier and Watt talked about his shoes on Twitter last month and soon Watt wanted to know the shoe size of every soldier in the unit.

"Send my best to the rest of the crew, stay safe and know that ll of us over here are thinking about you and thankful for you," tweeted Watt.

