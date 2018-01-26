18-year-old arrested for burglary of a vehicle

The College Station Police Department said they arrested a teen for burglary of a vehicle on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 400 Cold Spring Dr. around 3:24 a.m. for a call of a suspicious person walking around the area and trying door handles on cars.

When officers arrived they met with the reporting person who provided a physical description of the suspicious person. As the officer was receiving this information, the teen matching the description showed up from the front yard of a nearby residence and began running from police.

The teen identified as 18-year-old Talton Williams managed to evade from officers but was later located after additional officers responded.

After Williams was detained, police found possession of marijuana. During the investigation, it was also revealed that the teen was linked to a vehicle burglary in the area.

Williams was charged with evading arrest, possession of marijuana, and burglary of a vehicle.

