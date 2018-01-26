Affidavit: Former elementary school teacher uploaded child porn to the internet

Warning: Some details in the affidavit report are graphic.

The search warrant affidavit for a former Waco ISD teacher details the images that were found on his computer and his internet searches.

The affidavit released Friday said that Jeremy Adler, arrested Thursday morning for possession of child pornography, had uploaded two images of a girl believed to be 8-10 in sexually suggestive poses.

The 35-year-old was arrested at his home in the 1100 block of Western Oaks Dr.

The investigation began on Dec. 21 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had received a tip from Google saying that user had uploaded images.

In the investigation, Adler's Google internet searches were found include words like "dropbox cp sex," dropbox young," "young taboo breeders" and more.

Adler was a teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. Adler was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. He had been teaching since April 2017.

“If true, these allegations are disgusting. We will not tolerate any employee who engages in this behavior," Waco ISD School Board President Pat Atkins said. "I appreciate that the administration moved swiftly to remove Mr. Adler from his teaching position.”

He was a teaching intern and a substitute teacher at Brooke Avenue and Lake Air during the 2016-2017 school year.

Woodway Public Safety Department said he resigned from his position shortly after the arrest.

