Restaurant hosts fundraiser for former University High Graduate

A Waco restaurant is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, for a University High School graduate who was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

Juan Rivera who is recovering at the intensive care unit at Baylor Scott & White at Hillcrest is now paralyzed from the neck down.

Bubba’s 33 will donate 10 percent of its food proceeds to the Rivera family to help pay for medical expenses.

The event will go from 11 to 9 a.m. on Friday.

