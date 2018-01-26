Cleaning cloths spontaneously catch on fire at McDonald's

No one was injured in the fire. (Source: Temple Fire & Rescue)

The fire broke out around 3:15 p.m. (Source: Temple Fire & Rescue)

Temple Fire responded with seven units and 18 personnel. (Source: Temple Fire & Rescue)

A spontaneous fire caused by cleaning cloths broke out at McDonald's in Temple on Thursday.

Temple Fire & Rescue said firefighters saw light smoke from a door at the back of the building, located at 1601 W. Adams Ave.

The fire crews were able to extinguish the small fire in the storage room. Damage from the fire was limited to the room.

Fire investigators said the fire was unintentional and started from spontaneous combustion of improperly stored cleaning cloths.

The restaurant was closed for about an hour Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries and everyone safely evacuated the restaurant.

