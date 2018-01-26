Malfunctioning fan causes fire at nursing home

The fire was contained to one room at the nursing home.(Source: Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department)

A fire broke out at a nursing home in Rosebud early Friday morning, Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department said.

Around 5 a.m., One wing of the Heritage House nursing home was evacuated due to the fire, which has was contained in one room. About a dozen residents were evacuated at the nursing home, located at 407 N. College St.

The fire was reportedly caused by a fan that malfunctioned.

When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and called for additional assistance. Lott Police Department, Rosebud Police Department, Constable Pct. 3 and Acadian EMS assisted at the scene.

Rosebud fire officials said there is a lot of water damage to the nursing home.

One of the nursing home staff suffered minor smoke inhalation but was not transferred to a hospital. There were no other injuries.

By 6:30 a.m., fire crews were leaving the scene.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.