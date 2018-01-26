Three children who died in house fire identified by relative

Unattended cooking is believed to be the cause of the fire that killed three elementary-aged kids according to the Killeen Fire Marshal.

The children were 3, 5 and 6-years-old.

A relative of the family identified the children as Tristan, Chastity, and Kalia Armstrong.

Autopsies have been ordered for all three children.

Police and fire crews got the call in the 3100 block of Jason Cove just before 3:30 a.m. They arrived within minutes to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

A neighbor told Central Texas News Now three children and three adults live in the home. The neighbor reported seeing two adults leave the house.

The two adults were the mother and the uncle of the children, according to a relative.

Five engines fought the fire, which was successfully put out around 4:40 a.m.

One person was treated at the scene, while another was taken to Metroplex hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

