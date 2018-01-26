Three children dead after house fire in Killeen

Three children are dead after a house fire in Killeen, Killeen police said.

The ages of those killed in the fire have not been released, but police said they are elementary-aged.

Autopsies have been ordered for all three children.

Police and fire crews got the call in the 3100 block of Jason Cove just before 3:30 a.m. They arrived within minutes to find a home fully engulfed in flames.

A neighbor told Central Texas News Now three children and three adults live in the home. The neighbor reported seeing two adults leave the house.

Five engines fought the fire, which was successfully put out around 4:40 a.m.

One person was treated at the scene, while another was taken to Metroplex hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.