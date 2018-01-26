Killeen firefighters on scene of fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen firefighters on scene of fire

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen police and Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire in the 3100 block of Jason Cove. 

A witness says you can see smoke from the fire a few miles away.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you updates on the air and online as we learn more.  

