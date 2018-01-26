UMHB men roll over Howard Payne

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team used a solid offensive effort in the first half and a smothering defensive effort in the second half to roll to an 87-70 win over Howard Payne University Thursday night in Belton.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball team earned a 72-66 win over West Division foe Howard Payne University Thursday evening in Belton, giving the Cru sole possession of first place in the West.More >>
What was billed as a clash of styles ended with Baylor’s inside threat proving supreme.More >>
One Central Texas baseball team received a surprise in the form of baseball hats.More >>
The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.More >>
