Music therapy helps dementia patients

A Belton memory care facility is using music to help its patients who have dementia.

Every week, Luvita Memory Care has a music therapy session for its residents.

"Music is the one thing that can break the barrier of memory," Cynthia Coleman, activity director at Luvita Memory Care, said.

Twenty four residents at Luvita weekly listen to and sing along to music. For most of them, it sets the tone for the day.

"Even if they've had kind of a challenging day, as soon as Mike [Anderson] comes to sing, they are just calm and they know all of the songs. They sing, they're engaged and happy," Coleman said.

Mike Anderson plays for an hour at Luvita every two weeks. He started three years ago.

"It's kind of a pay it forward I guess. It's a lot of fun. I'm glad they let me keep coming," Anderson said.

Anderson said playing for the residents is personal for him.

"My dad had Alzheimer's and music was one thing that could touch him," Anderson said. "It was so powerful. And that kind of prompted me when I had more time on my hands to volunteer here to sing a little bit for these nice people."

Anderson said he picks songs he thinks the residents will enjoy, including hymns.

