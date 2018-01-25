Construction begins on Texas rail yard, largest investment in 155-year history

A rail yard in Robertson County is under construction...and is the largest investment in the 155-year history of Union Pacific.

The Brazos Yard in Robertson County will have a 1,300 capacity and create 500 and 550 construction-related jobs.

"This project has been an important part of Union Pacific's planning for several years as we've monitored customer demand and economic growth across the region," said Brenda Mainwaring in a press release, Union Pacific's assistant vice-president Public Affairs. "Based on current demand and building for future freight transportation needs, Union Pacific is making our largest capital investment in the Texas Brazos Valley."

The $550 million rail yard is the largest capital investment in a single facility in the company's history. The rail yard will be one of the highest capacity yards on the company's 23-state network.

