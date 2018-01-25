Suspected bank robber leads officers on chase

A man is in custody after leading officials on a chase Thursday evening.

Officials on the scene said that a suspected bank robber led police and troopers on a chase after robbing a bank in Williamson County. The chase ended in Belton after the car wrecked on E. Central Avenue near I-35.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

No other details were released.

