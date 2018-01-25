Whoops! CTX baseball team receives hats...of 'district enemy'

One Central Texas baseball team received a surprise in the form of baseball hats.

The team received their order of hats...but it was the wrong color. Not only was it the wrong color, but it was China Spring, their 'district enemy.'

Remember that feeling when you opened a gift on Xmas and you were extremely disappointed? I relived it when I thought I was opening our Robinson hats for 2018. ?? #wrongcolorblue #districtenemy pic.twitter.com/67THscjJJT — Robinson Rockets (@rocketbaseball) January 24, 2018

