Fire crews put out wild fire in Killeen

The Killeen Fire Department responded to a wildfire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around noon near Reese Creek Rd. and Ivy Mountain Rd.

The Killeen Fire Department requested help from Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and the Central Bell County Volunteer Fire.

Officials said they believe the fire was caused by a down power line that fell into the dry grass.

About 50 acres were burnt.

About 20 homes were in danger, but no occupied homes were burned, only two abandoned structures were burnt.

The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

