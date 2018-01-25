Baylor men's tennis hosting opening weekend

The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.More >>
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL's return began to pick up steam in late 2017.
Head coach Matt Knoll could surpass a coaching milestone as the 11th-ranked Baylor men's tennis team serve as one of 15 sites for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend starting Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Texas A&M women's tennis team returns to the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday to play host to Texas State and Sam Houston State in a doubleheader.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's tennis team is picked to finish third in the West Division of the American Southwest Conference in the league's fourth annual Preseason Coaches' Poll.
