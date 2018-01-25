Women caught on camera stealing shoes, stuffing them down their pants

If anyone knows who these women might be you are asked to call Detective James at 254-750-3674. (Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services detectives)

The Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives said they are looking for two women who were caught on camera stealing shoes by stuffing them down their pants.

In the surveillance video, the women are seen opening a shoe box and putting the pair of shoes down their pants.

If anyone knows who these women might be you are asked to call Detective James at 254-750-3674.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.