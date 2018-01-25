Man caught on camera stealing items from porch turns himself in

Waco police are looking for this man seen taking items from a neighborhood porch. (Source: Waco Police Department)

A man caught on camera stealing items from a front porch of a house has turned himself in, and the warrant is no longer active.

Waco Police said 42-year-old Todd Oppenheim was wanted for Class B theft.

The video shows Oppenheim walk from his car, open a passenger door and walk toward the porch.

Police said the video was unable to capture the license plate of the suspect's car.

If you have any information on this man, call Detective James at 254-750-3670. Police said the case is No. 18-1052.

