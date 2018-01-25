Man caught on camera stealing items from porch

Waco police are looking for this man seen taking items from a neighborhood porch. (Source: Waco Police Department)

Waco police are trying to identify a man seen stealing items from a neighborhood porch.

Video shows the man walk from his car, open a passenger door and walk toward the porch.

Police said the video was unable to capture the license plate of the suspect's car.

If you have any information on this man, call Detective James at 254-750-3670. Police said the case is No. 18-1052.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.