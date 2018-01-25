UMHB men's tennis picked third in ASC

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team is picked to finish third in the West Division of the American Southwest Conference in the league’s fourth annual Preseason Coaches’ Poll. UMHB’s Cole Weiss and Robert Galligan were also both named to the ASC Preseason Players to Watch list.

The Cru totaled 53 points in balloting of ASC West Division head coaches and tied with McMurry University as the pick to finish in third place. U.T. Dallas is picked to win the West Division after taking ten first-place votes and 83 total points. Hardin-Simmons grabbed two first-place votes and 76 total points as the pick to finish second. Concordia Texas is picked fifth with 45 total points and the other first-place vote, Sul Ross State University is picked sixth with 31 total points and Howard Payne University rounds out the West Division poll with the other first-place vote and 23 total points. Defending conference champion U.T.-Tyler was the pick to win the East Division with 12 first-place votes and 77 total points.

Weiss and Galligan represent UMHB on the Preseason Players to Watch list. Weiss is a sophomore from Plano West High School. Galligan is a freshman from McAllen High School.

The UMHB men return seven letter winners from a team that finished 10-5 overall and went 5-1 in ASC West Division play. The Cru advanced to the ASC Tournament before falling in the Quarterfinals. The UMHB men will open the spring 2018 schedule with a road match at LeTourneau on February 24th.