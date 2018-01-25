Baylor softball picked second in Big 12 preseason poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor softball picked second in Big 12 preseason poll

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
IRVING, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor softball was picked to finish second in the 2018 Big 12 Coaches Preseason Poll, announced Thursday by the conference office.

Oklahoma was the unanimous No. 1 pick in the poll, topping the ranks for the fifth-straight season.

Texas falls in at No. 3 in the poll, swapping places after BU was picked third behind Texas in 2017, with the Lady Bears going on to top the Longhorns for the fourth-straight year in the final standings.

Oklahoma State checks in at No. 4 after a strong 2017 season, finishing third in the final standings with a 12-6 record in Big 12 play.

Kansas (No. 5), Iowa State (No. 6), and Texas Tech (No. 7) rounds out the bottom half of the poll leading into the 2018 season.

The Lady Bears, fresh off the program’s fourth trip to the Women’s College World Series, enter the 2018 campaign with a strong core of returners, including seven position player starters, and a wave of newcomers, headlined by three SEC transfers and five freshmen.

The Baylor pitching staff leads with junior Gia Rodoni, coming off an NCAA tournament performance that included back-to-back no-hitters, and Regan Green, a junior transfer from Mississippi State.

Baylor kicks off its 2018 campaign with a three-game home series against Northwestern State on Feb. 9-10 at Getterman Stadium.

2018 Big 12 Softball Preseason Poll

Rank

School

Points

1.

Oklahoma (6)

36

2.

Baylor (1)

31

3.

Texas

24

4.

Oklahoma State

23

5.

Kansas

12

6.

Iowa State

11

7.

Texas Tech

10

  • SportsMore>>

  • High school coaches reportedly denied players food after losing game

    High school coaches reportedly denied players food after losing game

    Thursday, January 25 2018 3:52 PM EST2018-01-25 20:52:24 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-01-25 21:25:56 GMT

    The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.

    More >>

    The school’s junior varsity coach will take over the coaching duties when the team plays again Thursday.

    More >>

  • Sports

    Vince McMahon to revive XFL in 2020

    Vince McMahon to revive XFL in 2020

    Thursday, January 25 2018 12:42 PM EST2018-01-25 17:42:59 GMT
    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-01-25 21:14:41 GMT
    Vince McMahon, chairman of the World Wrestling Federation, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 3, 2000, in New York. The WWF announced plans for an eight-team pro football league, to be known as the XFL, that plans to kickoff next winter and luVince McMahon, chairman of the World Wrestling Federation, speaks during a news conference Thursday, Feb. 3, 2000, in New York. The WWF announced plans for an eight-team pro football league, to be known as the XFL, that plans to kickoff next winter and lu

    The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.

    More >>

    The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.

    More >>

  • Baylor men's tennis hosting opening weekend

    Baylor men's tennis hosting opening weekend

    Thursday, January 25 2018 4:00 PM EST2018-01-25 21:00:50 GMT

    Head coach Matt Knoll could surpass a coaching milestone as the 11th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team serve as one of 15 sites for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend starting Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

    More >>

    Head coach Matt Knoll could surpass a coaching milestone as the 11th-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team serve as one of 15 sites for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend starting Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly