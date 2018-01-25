Former Waco ISD elementary teacher indicted for child porn charges

A former Waco ISD teacher has been indicted on possession of child pornography on Thursday morning, Woodway Public Safety Department said.

36-year-old Jeremy Adler was arrested at his home at 1100 Western Oaks Dr. after images of sexually exploited minors were found on his electronic devices.

Adler was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after several narcotics were found in the home.

Adler was a teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School. Adler was a fourth-grade teacher at the school. He had been teaching since April 2017.

“If true, these allegations are disgusting. We will not tolerate any employee who engages in this behavior," Waco ISD School Board President Pat Atkins said. "I appreciate that the administration moved swiftly to remove Mr. Adler from his teaching position.”

He was a teaching intern and a substitute teacher at Brooke Avenue and Lake Air during the 2016-2017 school year.

Waco ISD said that there is no reason to believe Adler's behavior included students.

Waco ISD said they were notified this morning that the states attorney general office was conducting a search warrant on Adler's home.

“These are deeply disturbing allegations. We are working closely with state law enforcement officials to support their investigation," Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement Kyle DeBeer said. "As of today, Mr. Adler is not a Waco ISD employee, and he will not be allowed back on our campuses under any circumstance.”

"This is incredibly shocking and beyond that this is disturbing. These allegations are absolutely disgusting," DeBeer said.

DeBeer said they have sent notifications to parents about this incident.

DeBeer said the district worked with Adler to secure his resignation.

Adler has had couple roles during his time with the district. First, he was a tutor of a teacher preparation program during the 2015-2016 school year. The following 2016-2017 school year, he was a teaching intern and substitute teacher, and at the end of that year, he began teaching at Cedar Ridge Elementary.

Woodway Public Safety Department said he resigned from his position shortly after the arrest.

Adler is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $13,000 bond.

