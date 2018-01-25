Man arrested for taking photos of waitress in bathroom stall at restaurant

The waitress told police that she had been in the ladies restroom when she saw a man's boot under the stall door. (Source: McLennan County Jail)

The Waco Police Department said they arrested a man for taking pictures of a woman in a bathroom stall at a restaurant located in the 3900 block of Interstate 35.

On Jan. 15, officers arrested 36-year-old Laurence James Button of Youngstown, Ohio after a waitress at the restaurant saw him taking photos of her in a bathroom stall.

The waitress told police that she had been in the ladies restroom when she saw a man's boot under the stall door. She looked up and saw a man taking pictures of her with his cellphone.

The waitress screamed at the man, and he fled. She spotted the man leaving the restaurant and was able to obtain a license plate on his vehicle.

Officers found the suspect's vehicle at the Quality Inn on I-35 in Bellmead. The suspect was located in a room and after his interview, he was arrested for invasive visual recording.

He was taken to McLennan County Jail. Button was in town on business.

