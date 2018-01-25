Father under the influence of Xanax drives into opposing lane, 6-year-old seriously injured

A father is in jail after seriously injuring his 6-year-old son by driving in opposing lane, causing a crash.

Waco police said on Jan. 2, Jonathan Payton Fletcher was driving in the 1400 block of S. New Rd. with his son in the front seat. His son was not sitting in a required safety seat.

Fletcher drove his car into oncoming traffic, causing a collision with another vehicle.

The 6-year-old was seriously injured and required hospitalization. Occupants of the other vehicle were also injured.

Police said during the investigation, they discovered Fletcher was under the influence of Xanax during the crash.

On Jan. 24, Fletcher was arrested without incident for injury to a child and two counts of intoxication assault and taken to McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved