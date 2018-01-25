All 50 states ranked for driving: Texas tops list

According to the financial website WalletHub, Texas has been ranked the best state for driving.

The ranking consisted of average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, number of days with precipitation and road quality.

Texas was ranked number 3 for the lowest average gas prices.

WalletHub said that traffic causes you to be late and be angry but it also affects your wallet.

WalletHub said congestion costs drivers $1,400 per year in the U.S., which has 11 out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic.

Congestion isn’t the only concern on the road, though. People want to know that they will be driving on safe, well-maintained roads before heading out.

The World Economics Forum only places the U.S. at rank 13 of 138 when it comes to road quality.

