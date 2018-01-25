Killeen police lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

A Killeen police lieutenant recently graduated from the 270th FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Lt. Thomas Smith has served with the police department for 22 years. In 2012, he was promoted to sergeant and three years later to lieutenant.

On Dec. 15, 2017, Lt. Smith graduated from the FBI National Academy, a 10-week invitation-only program which provides coursework in leadership, intelligence theory, terrorism, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, fitness and forensic science.

The program aims to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad.

The Killeen Police Department has three other command staff members who attended the FBI National Academy: Commander Erich Morsbach in 2009, Assistant Cheif of Police Margaret Young in 2011 and Commander Reese Davis in 2013.

Lt. Robert Rush also graduated from a law enforcement command college. In 2012, he graduated from the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.