A&M women's tennis picked 10th in SEC - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A&M women's tennis picked 10th in SEC

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is picked to finish 10th in the Southeastern Conference this season, according to a preseason poll of the league’s head coaches and announced today by the conference office.

Georgia is picked to win the conference regular season title, according to the preseason poll, which is based on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 vote. Florida, the defending NCAA champion, is predicted to finish second, and defending SEC regular season and tournament champion Vanderbilt closes out the top three. The top 12 teams in the preseason poll all advanced to the NCAA tournament last year.

The complete results of the poll are as follows: 

Team                                        Points

1. Georgia                                   184 

2. Florida                                       174

3. Vanderbilt                               171

4. South Carolina                       140

5. Auburn                                     138

6. Arkansas                                  116

7. Ole Miss                                   107

8. LSU                                             101

9. Kentucky                                    95

10. Texas A&M                             73

11. Tennessee                              61

12. Mississippi State                   47

13. Alabama                                   34

14. Missouri                                   16

The SEC boasts a nation-leading nine teams listed in the Oracle/ITA Women’s Division I Women’s National Team Rankings top 25 released today, including three in the top 10: Vanderbilt (2), Florida (3) and Georgia (4).

The Aggies, under the direction of third-year head coach Mark Weaver, return three letterwinners from last year’s team that tied for eighth in the SEC with a 6-7 record but went on to reach the NCAA Championship round of 16, where they fell to the No. 1 seed and eventual national champion Gators. A&M was No. 16 in the final ITA top 25 poll, marking the sixth consecutive year the Aggies finished ranked in the top 20.

Weaver also welcomes four freshmen who formed a recruiting class that was ranked an all-time high No. 7 in the nation according to Tennis Recruiting Network (TRN).

The Aggies open SEC play by hosting Tennessee on Friday, March 2 and the preseason-favorite Bulldogs on Sunday, March 4 at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M upset then-No. 2 nationally ranked Georgia last year in Athens, marking the highest ranked win in school history.

Texas A&M is currently 2-0 after opening the spring season with 7-0 victories over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Prairie View A&M in a doubleheader on Jan. 13 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies return to the courts Friday for another doubleheader, playing host to Texas State at noon and Sam Houston State at 4 p.m.

General admission seating is free at all regular-season men’s and women’s home matches this season.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Rockets blast past Mavericks

    Rockets blast past Mavericks

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:10 PM EST2018-01-25 04:10:08 GMT

    James Harden scored 25 points after getting named to his sixth straight Western Conference All-Star team and the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-97 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    James Harden scored 25 points after getting named to his sixth straight Western Conference All-Star team and the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 104-97 on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • MCC hoops splits with Weatherford

    MCC hoops splits with Weatherford

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:02 PM EST2018-01-25 04:02:04 GMT

    The No. 14 McLennan Highlanders walloped the Weatherford Coyotes in the first conference road game of the season.

    More >>

    The No. 14 McLennan Highlanders walloped the Weatherford Coyotes in the first conference road game of the season.

    More >>

  • Highlanders baseball looks to handle hype

    Highlanders baseball looks to handle hype

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 10:59 PM EST2018-01-25 03:59:35 GMT

    The McLennan baseball and softball teams are picked first and second, respectively, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Coaches' Preseason Polls.

    More >>

    The McLennan baseball and softball teams are picked first and second, respectively, in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC) Coaches' Preseason Polls.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly