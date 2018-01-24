Ellison football coach retires - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Ellison football coach retires

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Trent Gregory, head football coach and athletic coordinator for Killeen ISD’s Ellison High School, announced Wednesday he is retiring after 33 years as a teacher and coach.

            “In five seasons with the Ellison Eagles football team, Coach Gregory led the program out of a winless slump and into the postseason, with a playoff berth to finish the 2017 campaign. The loyal Ellison Eagle following enjoyed the excitement of seeing this program regain stature over the last five seasons,” Ellison Principal David Dominguez said.  “We look forward to continued growth and success in the future.

Coach Gregory worked at Leander ISD, Bartlett ISD, Austin ISD, and Mansfield ISD prior to joining Ellison High School in January 2013. Coach Gregory has taught Texas history, health, physical education and Partners in PE, a physical education course designed for special needs students. His coaching career has included football, baseball, wrestling, powerlifting, and soccer.

            Coach Gregory and his family would like to thank the Ellison Eagle student body, staff, and alumni for all their support over the past five seasons, and wish the Eagles all the best in the years to come.

            “The Ellison Eagle Family extends heartfelt thanks to Coach Gregory for all he has given to our students and our campus and sincere congratulations on this great milestone in his life. Coach Gregory will be greatly missed, and will always be an Ellison Eagle,” Principal Dominguez said.

