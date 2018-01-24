Free health care day coming to Waco

You have another chance to get free health care this weekend.

Providence Health Care is offering medical, dental and vision services on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Waco Convention Center in the Chisholm and McLennan Halls.

This is the second one they've hosted. Volunteers served nearly a thousand people at the first one in 2016.

This year, they've expanded the space they're using to accommodate an anticipated increased need. You don't need any insurance, Providence and its partners just want to help as much as they can.

"Ascension Medical Mission at Home affords us an opportunity to honor our vision and our mission. Our mission to provide care to the poor and vulnerable and this feeds right into that for us," said Dr. Brian Becker, the interim president and chief medical officer.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. You'll want to get there early because it's on a first come, first served basis..

