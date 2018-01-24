Free health care day coming to Waco

The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has submitted her resignation amid outcry over school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar.More >>
Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has submitted her resignation amid outcry over school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.More >>
The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.More >>