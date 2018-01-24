Magnolia Market to host marathon for a good cause - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Magnolia Market to host marathon for a good cause

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Magnolia Market will be hosting a Silo District marathon for a good cause in early May. 

The marathon will take place Sunday, May 6th at Magnolia Market. 

The event will have a full, half marathon as well as a 5K. 

Last fall Chip and Joanna Gaines were in Central Park in New York City when they met Gabriele Grunewald, a professional mid-distance runner and an Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma survivor.   

Gabriele's story left a mark on Chip, pushing his goal to run a marathon and to hosting a marathon benefiting ACC in Waco. 

Magnolia will be donating 100 percent of the profits to further the research of ACC.

The full marathon will begin at 7 a.m. The registration is $150.

The half marathon will begin at 7:30 a.m. The registration is $135.

The 5K will begin at 7:45 a.m. The Registration is $45.

For more information click here.  

