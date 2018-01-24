6-year-old dies days after being ejected from car

A 6-year-old has died after succumbing to injuries she received after being ejected from a car during a crash.

The accident happened on Jan. 21 at 2:22 p.m. on FM 1637 southeast of Aggie Way. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

According to DPS, an SUV was traveling on FM 1637 and lost control, driving off the roadway and rolling over. The driver, 31, from Valley Mills, passenger, 39, and a 14-year-old were also in the vehicle with the 6-year-old girl.

DPS said that the child was taken to McLane Children's Medical Center and died Jan. 23 from her injuries.

The child was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

