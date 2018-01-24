Family of seven displaced by fire asking for community's help

A family of seven whose house is inhabitable after a house fire last week is asking for the community's help.

A 71-year-old, a couple and their four children lived at a home at 705 N. 35th Street.

Last Thursday after 11 p.m., the oldest child noticed smoke and flames coming from the attic of the house, which prompted her to wake up the rest of the family. Everyone was able to make it out safely, but now the house has been red-tagged by the city.

The Waco Fire Department said the electrical fire, which was unintentional, started in the attic.

Currently, those affected are staying with friends and family but they hope in the future they will be able to repair or be able to rent a house for all of them.

