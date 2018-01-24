Vidales, Walters Named to Preseason All-SEC Team - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Vidales, Walters Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M softball seniors Tori Vidales and Ashley Walters were named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Vidales, who was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team a year ago, started in all 60 games at first base and batted .298 with 46 RBI and a team-high 17 home runs in 2017. The La Porte, Texas, native earned a spot on the NFCA All-South Region Second Team for the third time in her career.

Walters started in all 60 games with 52 coming behind the plate and was a member of the 2017 NFCA All-South Region First Team, hitting .315 on the season and led the Aggies with 18 doubles. Walters reached base at a .434 clip, drawing 31 walks and was third on the team with 51 hits.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league’s head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

The Aggies kick off the 2018 season Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. against Houston at the Aggie Classic in College Station.

