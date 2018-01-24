UMHB Basketball Teams to host key ASC West Division doubleheaders this week

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a pair of crucial American Southwest Conference West Division doubleheaders as the Cru continues a five-game home stand this week. UMHB will welcome Howard Payne University to the Mayborn Campus Center on Thursday before closing out the week with a home doubleheader against Sul Ross State University on Saturday. Thursday’s games are scheduled for 5:30 and 7:30 PM with Saturday’s games set to tip-off at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM.

The Cru women will take on Howard Payne with sole possession of first place in the ASC West Division on the line. UMHB is 15-3 overall and 8-2 in conference play and the Cru has won 13 of its last 15 games. The UMHB women lead the league in scoring at 74.9 points per game with Hannah Holt leading the conference at 18.2 points per contest. Alicia Blackwell and Meghan Turner are second and third in the ASC in assists and Ashley Caldwell tops the conference in blocked shots. Howard Payne is 12-6 overall and 8-2 in the ASC on the year. The Lady Jackets are scoring 67.3 points per game with Valarie Matlock leading the way at 13.6 points a game. Matlock also leads the ASC in steals. Sul Ross State comes into this week’s action with a 6-12 overall record and a 4-6 mark in the ASC. The Lobos score 59.1 points per game and Angelyn Latin is the top individual scorer with an average of 12.0 points per game.

The UMHB men will also get a shot at the ASC West Division leader, but the Cru has to wait until Sul Ross comes to town on Saturday for that opportunity. UMHB is 13-5 overall and is tied for second place in the ASC West Division with a 6-4 league mark. The Cru scores 87.9 points per game with Demarius Cress leading the way at 16.2 points per contest. LaKendric Hyson scores 15.2 points per contest and has an ASC best 23 blocked shots on the season. The Howard Payne men are 7-11 overall and 3-7 in ASC play entering Thursday night’s game. The Yellow Jackets are averaging 78.6 points a game and Khyce Randall is the ASC’s top scorer at 22.8 points per outing. Randall is also leading the conference in rebounding with 10.4 boards per game. Sul Ross State comes into the week as the first-place team in the ASC West. The Lobos are 14-4 overall and have a 9-1 record in conference play. Sul Ross State leads the league in scoring defense, holding opponents to 71.2 points per game. Caleb Thomasson is second in the ASC in scoring at 20.2 points per game and he ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding at 8.3 boards per game.