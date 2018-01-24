Temple fire working on putting out grass fire

Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Thomas Pechal said they responded to a grass fire in northeast Temple on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived in the 3100 block of East Munroe Ave. and found an open field burning.

About 60-70 acres burned. Crews worked to keep the flames from reaching a barn and vacant mobile home.

The East Side Strike Team was activated which sent units from Belton, Holland, Moffat, Morgan’s Point, Rogers and Troy Fire Departments to assist.

The grass fire was started by an unpermitted controlled burn. The person responsible was issued a citation by investigators with the Temple Marshal's Office.

Northeast Loop 363 was closed to traffic during the height of the fire for 20-25 minutes and drivers were rerouted by Temple Police.

The fire was under control at 2:26 pm.

Individuals residing inside Temple who wish to burn must first contact the Fire Marshal’s Office to obtain a burn permit. Bell County residents living in unincorporated areas should contact the Bell County Fire Marshal Office for county burning requirements.

