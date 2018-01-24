Ellison High football coach to retire

The Chief Communications Officer for Killeen ISD said the head coach and athletic coordinator for Ellison High School, Trent Gregory would be retiring after 33 years as a teacher and coach.

“In five seasons with the Ellison Eagles football team, Coach Gregory led the program out of a winless slump and into the postseason, with a playoff berth to finish the 2017 campaign. The loyal Ellison Eagle following enjoyed the excitement of seeing this program regain stature over the last five seasons,” Ellison Principal David Dominguez said.

Coach Gregory worked at Leander ISD, Bartlett ISD, Austin ISD, and Mansfield ISD prior to joining Ellison High School in January 2013.

Coach Gregory has taught Texas history, health, physical education and Partners in PE, a physical education course designed for special needs students.

His coaching career has included football, baseball, wrestling, powerlifting, and soccer.

