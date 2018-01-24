Three women dead after Nolanville house fire

Three people were found dead in a home in Nolanville after a fire.

Fire officials said that once the fire was contained, three bodies were found inside, all related family members. The victims, three women ranging in age from 19-85, were found in a home in the 400 block of N. 4th Street. A family pet and dog were also dead.

The home and vehicles at the home were a complete loss. The fire caused some neighbors to evacuate. There is no cause of the fire at this time.

The home was "fully engulfed" in the "ferocious fire," said officials.

Two Central Bell County Firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. Neither of the firefighters were transported and both were released back to duty.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation. The structure appears to be a total loss. The investigation is expected to take several days as evidence is gathered and submitted for examination.

