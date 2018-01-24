Man on the run for nearly 20 years arrested in Waco

A man was arrested in Waco on Tuesday for several nearly 20-year-old warrants.

Waco police said two officers pulled over Joel Trevino Chavez for a traffic stop near the area of N. 34 Street and Brook Avenue.

Chavez's name was in a national database for four warrants for sexual offenses in Oregon, all from cases in 1999.

The man told officers he had been on the run for several years in Mecixo before returning to the United States.

The bonds already set for the man totaled at $1 million.

