Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened on Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to 19081 FM 3 outside of Normangee around 5:40 p.m. for a report of two dead people.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said they believe that the two dead people are 48-year-old Stephanie Hope Redmon and her husband 63-year-old Michael Lee Redmon, both of Normangee.

The sheriff's office said they both appeared to have gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Their bodies have been sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

