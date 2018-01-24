School lockdown lifted while police search for shooting suspects

The Temple Police Department said on Wednesday that Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy was on a soft lockdown while they searched for two men in relation to a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened on S Knob St.

Police said no one was injured.

The Temple ISD Director of Communications said the school was under a soft lockdown which means no one is allowed to go in or out. but classes continue as normal inside.

As of 12:53 the lockdown was lifted.

This is a developing story and we are working to get more information.

